Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,090. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

