Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 115,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 101,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

