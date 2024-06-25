Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $958,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Paychex were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,725,000 after buying an additional 127,275 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Paychex by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 95,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.08. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

