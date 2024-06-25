19,818 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 142,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,709. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

