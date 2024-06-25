Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $256.76 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.80 and its 200-day moving average is $245.88.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

