Strategic Planning Group LLC Buys 425 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average of $164.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.