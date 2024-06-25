Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after buying an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,885,000 after buying an additional 1,272,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:V opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $505.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average of $273.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
