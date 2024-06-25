Beacon Wealthcare LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 53.0% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $116,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $268.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.91 and its 200-day moving average is $250.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

