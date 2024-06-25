Beacon Wealthcare LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.5% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,899,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

