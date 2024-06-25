Tellor (TRB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62.62 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $99.23 or 0.00161898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $257.69 million and approximately $62.62 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,651,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,597,058 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

