Velas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $25.54 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00041276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,604,915,652 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

