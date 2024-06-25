Chromia Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.36 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $176.56 million and $10.36 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 812,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

