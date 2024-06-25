The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

