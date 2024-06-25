Nenad Corbic Sells 3,500 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$25,291.00.

Nenad Corbic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 27th, Nenad Corbic sold 4,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$27,400.00.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

CVE STC traded up C$0.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,342. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sangoma Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$82.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

