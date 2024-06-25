Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 38,462 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $753,085.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,372,670 shares in the company, valued at $66,036,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 24,054 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $469,774.62.

On Monday, June 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 53,856 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,963.20.

On Thursday, June 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 63,600 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,172.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 18,084 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $371,987.88.

On Thursday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 98,446 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,376.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671,961.56.

On Monday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,750.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $338.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MasterCraft Boat

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,947 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.