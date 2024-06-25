David Benson Sells 19,129 Shares of Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Stock

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) insider David Benson sold 19,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £1,147.74 ($1,455.97).
Shares of WKP stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 578 ($7.33). The company had a trading volume of 146,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 539.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 525.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Workspace Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 449.20 ($5.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 617 ($7.83).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2,241.38%.
Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.
