PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £122.74 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles purchased 19 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £122.74 ($155.70).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £128.11 ($162.51).

On Monday, April 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £122.13 ($154.93).

PayPoint Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAY traded up GBX 5.38 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 645.38 ($8.19). 223,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 553.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.40. The firm has a market cap of £469.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,488.37, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. PayPoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 431.46 ($5.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 655 ($8.31).

PayPoint Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 8,837.21%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.56) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Featured Articles

