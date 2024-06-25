Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $565.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.44 and a 52-week high of $568.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $537.45 and a 200 day moving average of $542.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

