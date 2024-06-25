Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Textron were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,235,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Textron by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,923,000 after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Textron by 9.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,503,000 after purchasing an additional 477,720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Textron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,312,000 after buying an additional 66,999 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $86.60. 42,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Read Our Latest Report on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.