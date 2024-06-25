Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 220 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned about 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.63. 11,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.