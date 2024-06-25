Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 25 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 0.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 109.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

PH stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $533.82 and a 200-day moving average of $514.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

