Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,271 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. 128,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,396. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

