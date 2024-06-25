Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $215.07. The stock had a trading volume of 558,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,251. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

