Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JNK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,575. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $94.32.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.