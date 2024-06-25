Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $649,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.39. 353,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

