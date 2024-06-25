Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,999 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,237,000 after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9 %

ELV traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.91. 36,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $532.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The company has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.