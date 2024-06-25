Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

DMXF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,416. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $71.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $648.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

