CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 221 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Shares of CI stock opened at $342.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.10. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

