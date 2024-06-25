CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 28,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 40,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 14,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

