Transurban Group (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.32.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.22.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

