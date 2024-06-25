iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

