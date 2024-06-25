Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,585 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after buying an additional 505,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. 342,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

