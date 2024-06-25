CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,683,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.