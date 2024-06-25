Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.5% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $146,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 788.1% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $476.25 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

