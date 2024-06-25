KeyCorp’s (KEY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Argus boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. 400,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,723,918. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

