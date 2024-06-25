iPower (NYSE:IPW) PT Raised to $2.75

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $1.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iPower in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IPW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 26,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,623. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chenlong Tan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,534.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

