Piper Sandler Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $107.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

OLLI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.55. 24,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,944. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,810 shares of company stock worth $3,670,683. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

