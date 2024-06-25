First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Lowered to $18.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. 19,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

