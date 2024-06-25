Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ADNT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

ADNT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. 6,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. Adient has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 6.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Adient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

