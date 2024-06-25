Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $82.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.47. 52,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

