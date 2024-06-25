Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 350.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 69,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

