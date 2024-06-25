Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Invests $559,000 in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMOT opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.