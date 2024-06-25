Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Markel Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.3 %

MKL opened at $1,593.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,568.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,495.22. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

