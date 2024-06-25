Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Workday by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,976,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.11.

Workday Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $218.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.78. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $97,038,313. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.