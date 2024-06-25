iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,988,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,005,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.