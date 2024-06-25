Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

