iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lessened by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $442,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $297.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $299.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

