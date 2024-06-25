Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 110,028 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,266,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVE opened at $183.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.08 and a 200 day moving average of $179.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

