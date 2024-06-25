Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 53,894 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

