Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $27,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,097,000 after acquiring an additional 511,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,559,000 after purchasing an additional 588,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

